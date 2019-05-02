Sixers beat Raptors 116-95 in Game 3 taking 2-1 series lead
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 10:56PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 2, 2019 11:09PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Once again, Kawhi Leonard couldn't do it alone.
The Raptors star scored 33 points, and was perfect in the third quarter, but he got little help from his teammates as Toronto dropped an ugly 116-95 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
The Sixers take a 2-1 lead into Sunday's Game 4 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds to top the Sixers, while Jimmy Butler added 22.
Pascal Siakam had 20 points for the Raptors, who looked nothing like the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Danny Green added 13 points. But for the second consecutive game, the rest of the Raptors failed to show up. Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry had seven points apiece.
The rest of Toronto's roster totalled 15 points.
