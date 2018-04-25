

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Raptors backup guard Fred VanVleet sat out for a third straight game Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury.

The six-footer from Wichita State has played just two minutes 49 seconds of Toronto's first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards. That was in Game 2.

"Fred is not going to go. The medical people are still holding him," coach Dwane Casey said before Game 5 Wednesday.

VanVleet injured his shoulder in Toronto's season finale against Miami, when he ran into Bam Adebayo who was setting a screen.

VanVleet averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists in the regular season, and shot 41 per cent from three-point range.

OG Anunoby was pronounced fit to start. The rookie has been playing through a sore right ankle.

The Raptors, seeded No. 1 in the East, and the No. 8 Wizards were tied at two games apiece going into Wednesday's contest.