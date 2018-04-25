Sore shoulder keeps VanVleet out of Raptors playoff game again
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pauses on the court after a play during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Miami. VanVleet left with 1:32 remaining in regulation after apparently getting hurt while trying to fight through a screen. He stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor. The Heat won 116-109 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 7:11PM EDT
TORONTO -- Raptors backup guard Fred VanVleet sat out for a third straight game Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury.
The six-footer from Wichita State has played just two minutes 49 seconds of Toronto's first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards. That was in Game 2.
"Fred is not going to go. The medical people are still holding him," coach Dwane Casey said before Game 5 Wednesday.
VanVleet injured his shoulder in Toronto's season finale against Miami, when he ran into Bam Adebayo who was setting a screen.
VanVleet averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists in the regular season, and shot 41 per cent from three-point range.
OG Anunoby was pronounced fit to start. The rookie has been playing through a sore right ankle.
The Raptors, seeded No. 1 in the East, and the No. 8 Wizards were tied at two games apiece going into Wednesday's contest.
More Raptors News
- Sore shoulder keeps VanVleet out of Raptors playoff game again
- Raptors president urges Toronto not to be afraid in wake of van attack
- Raptors now tied with Wizards after losing Game 4 106-98
- Wizards beat Raptors 122-103 for Game 3 victory
- Patience in new ball-sharing style is paying off for Toronto Raptors
Top Sports News
- Veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson delivering for Blue Jays
- Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire
- Toronto Wolfpack to face Warrington Wolves in Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
- Djokovic loses to 140th-ranked Klizan in 2nd round in Spain
- Commission on College Basketball calls for end to one-and-done rule