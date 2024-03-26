

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they are not investigating Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter, who is the subject of an NBA gambling probe.

The league is looking into whether Porter purposely left two games early to impact bets involving his performance.

Both games where Porter allegedly fixed the bets took place in Toronto.

Although online gambling is legal in Ontario, the NBA has strict policies in place preventing players and team or league employees from participating in bets on professional basketball.

Canadian law enforcement is limited in its ability to prosecute match fixing because there are no specific provisions in the Criminal Code that prevent it.

Porter is not with the Raptors as the NBA conducts its investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.