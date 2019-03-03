

The Associated Press





Toronto Raptors (46-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (30-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Pistons are 21-19 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks eighth in the league giving up 107.8 points per game and holding opponents to 46.9 per cent shooting.

The Raptors have gone 28-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and shooting 47 per cent. The Pistons defeated the Raptors 106-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 30 points and Leonard paced Toronto scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is shooting 52.9 per cent and averaging 17.4 points. Griffin has averaged 6.3 assists and 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Leonard has shot 49.4 per cent and is averaging 27 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.8 points and added 7.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8 per cent over the last 10 games for Toronto .

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.2 per cent shooting.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 45.4 per cent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness).