Toronto Raptors waive depth point guard Lorenzo Brown
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) drives to the net as Toronto Raptors guard Lorenzo Brown (4) defends during second half NBA action in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 3:39PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have waived point guard Lorenzo Brown.
The Raptors signed Brown to a partially guaranteed contract worth around US$1.62 million, with $800,000 guaranteed, before the season.
The remainder of the contract would have been guaranteed had Brown remained with the team after 5 p.m. ET on Monday.
The 28-year-old Brown is averaging 8.2 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.1 assists a game this season.
While used sparingly for the most part, he provided insurance at point guard and covered for injuries to Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.
He had a season-high 10 points in the Raptors 122-83 win at Chicago on Nov. 17.
