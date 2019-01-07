

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have waived point guard Lorenzo Brown.

The Raptors signed Brown to a partially guaranteed contract worth around US$1.62 million, with $800,000 guaranteed, before the season.

The remainder of the contract would have been guaranteed had Brown remained with the team after 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

The 28-year-old Brown is averaging 8.2 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.1 assists a game this season.

While used sparingly for the most part, he provided insurance at point guard and covered for injuries to Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

He had a season-high 10 points in the Raptors 122-83 win at Chicago on Nov. 17.