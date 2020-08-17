Toronto singer Jessie Reyez kneels atop CN Tower for 'O Canada' prior to Raptors playoff debut
Singer Jessie Reyez kneels atop the CN Tower to sing 'O Canada.' (@Raptors /Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 17, 2020 6:21PM EDT
Toronto singer Jessie Reyez performed a recorded version of “O Canada” while kneeling on the outdoor EdgeWalk at the top of the CN Tower before the Raptors' playoff opener on Monday in Florida.
Raptors and Brooklyn Nets players and coaches also knelt and locked arms during the anthems just before tipoff at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.
Canadian opera singer and Raptors regular Doug Tranquada sang the American anthem.
Family members of the Raptors then introduced the team's starters by video.
Fred VanVleet's partner and two kids said “Go daddy!” as they introduced the Raptors guard.
Kyle Lowry's sons Karter and Kameron introduced their dad as “No. 7, Kyle luh-luh-luh-Lowry!”
All NBA playoff games are being played at Disney in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's game normally would have been played in Toronto, with the defending-champion Raptors the higher-seeded team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020
More Raptors News
- Raptors beat Nets in Game 1 of first round of playoffs
- Toronto singer Jessie Reyez kneels atop CN Tower for 'O Canada' prior to Raptors playoff debut
- Raptors lament absence of "best fans in the NBA" ahead of playoffs
- VanVleet: Raptors will shake hand of any team that can beat them four times
- Toronto Raptors beat Denver Nuggets 117-109 to go 7-1 in seeding round