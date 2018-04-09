Valanciunas scores 25 points as Raptors top Pistons 108-98
Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver falls into the seats after chasing the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Noah Trister, The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 9:43PM EDT
DETROIT -- Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 108-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Detroit was without injured stars Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin for its home finale, but the Pistons still led by 17 in the first half. The margin was only three, however, at halftime, and Detroit managed only 38 points over the final two quarters.
Detroit is out of playoff contention, and Toronto had already wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors played without Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka.
Although the result meant little and several key players were out, it was a tight, entertaining game for three quarters. The Raptors led 85-80 at the end of the third before breaking the game open.
Toronto led 100-81 in the fourth before a 14-2 run by Detroit. Pistons rookie Luke Kennard took a 3-pointer that would have cut the deficit to four, but it rattled out.
Valanciunas didn't play at all in the fourth, but he'd done plenty already. He finished 11 of 13 from the field and made his only attempt from beyond the arc.
HELD OUT
In addition to Drummond (sore Achilles tendon) and Griffin (right ankle contusion), the Pistons were also without Reggie Bullock (left knee swelling).
VanVleet was out with lower back tightness, and Ibaka had the night off to rest for Toronto.
TIP-INS
Raptors: DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points. ... Toronto outscored Detroit 60-38 in the paint.
Pistons: Kennard led Detroit with 20 points and Reggie Jackson scored 16 with nine assists. Langston Galloway had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
UP NEXT
Raptors: Visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Pistons: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
More Raptors News
- Valanciunas scores 25 points as Raptors top Pistons 108-98
- C.J. Miles scores 22, Anunoby has 21 as short-handed Raptors beat Magic 112-101
- Raptors beat Pacers to clinch No. 1 in East, set record for franchise wins
- Raptors cruised to crucial 96-78 win over Celtics
- Raptors-Celtics, Cavs-76ers are big East games this week
Top Sports News
- Donaldson hits ninth-inning grand slam as Jays beat Orioles 7-1
- Maple Leafs feeling confident as they prepare for playoffs against Bruins
- Argos to introduce lower ticket prices, nix parking lot tailgating
- Leafs to face Boston Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs
- Sweden's Edin beats Canada's Gushue 7-3 for world curling title