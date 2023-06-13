

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors have named Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach in the NBA team's history.

The 44-year-old Serb has been coaching since 1996 and was the top assistant in Memphis last season.

The Raptors were the last NBA team to have a vacancy at head coach before hiring Rajakovic.

Rajakovic replaces Nick Nurse, who was fired on April 21.

Nurse was with the organization for 10 years, including five as head coach.

The Raptors won their only NBA championship under his watch in 2019 but were a disappointing 41-41 this season and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.