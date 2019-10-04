

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have exercised the fourth-year team option on the rookie-scale contract of OG Anunoby.

The forward is now signed through the 2020-21 season.

Picked 23rd overall by the Raptors out of Indiana in 2017, the six-foot-eight, 232-pound Anunoby is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 20.1 minutes while shooting .351 (140-for-399) from three-point range in 141 career regular-season games.

Anunoby did not play in the playoffs last season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.