

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he hasn't had any contract discussions with team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment since the club's season ended last week.

Ujiri's contract has one more year left. He spoke to reporters on Thursday in his season-ending news conference.

Ujiri says feelings are still raw coming out of the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla., where the defending-champion Raptors lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal last Friday.

The Raptors executive said his priority since then has been taking care of his leadership team, including head coach Nick Nurse.

Earlier this week, the Raptors signed Nurse to a multi-year extension.

Nurse's contract also was due to run out after next season.

Ujiri said the team is close to signing general manager Bobby Webster to a contract extension.

In free agency, Ujiri said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is “a big-time priority.”

Ujiri also has been involved in a legal dispute with a law enforcement officer following a confrontation at last year's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif.

As part of a countersuit filed by Ujiri's team, a video came out showing Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland shoving the Raptors executive first.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“This was very hard for me ... when this video came out, I didn't sleep for a few days ... I really struggled in the bubble, thinking of all of this,” Ujiri said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.