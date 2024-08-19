

The Canadian Press





Reserve guard Jared Rhoden has signed with the Toronto Raptors, the NBA club announced Monday.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound guard averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 17 games with Detroit last season.

Rhoden shot 50 per cent (33-66) from the field and .387 (12-31) from beyond the arc.

He scored in double figures twice, including a career-high 16 points on Apr. 14 at San Antonio.

Rhoden averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 14.3 minutes in 31 career games with the Pistons after signing a two-way contract in December 2022.

He also appeared in 53 regular season games with Motor City in the NBA G League, averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 35.8 minutes.

Prior to the NBA, Rhoden played four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Seton Hall where he posted averages of 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 26.0 minutes in 122 career games with the Pirates.

In 31 games as a senior, he averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 33.1 minutes and was named to the All-Big East First Team.