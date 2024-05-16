

The Canadian Press





Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken her own world record in the women's 400-metre individual medley with a time of four minutes 24.38 seconds at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

Her time eclipsed her previous record of 4:25.87 from the 2023 Canadian trials in Toronto.

The 17-year-old McIntosh, from Toronto, is the two-time defending world champion in the event.

The win is McIntosh's third of the Olympic trials.

She was dominant in her 400-metre freestyle victory on Monday and followed it up a night later with a comfortable win in the 200 free.

McIntosh will appear in her second Olympics this summer in Paris after turning heads as a 14-year-old at the Tokyo Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.