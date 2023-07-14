

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield delivered run-scoring hits to spearhead a five-run seventh inning in the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The victory against the visiting Diamondbacks (52-40) improved Toronto's interleague record to 17-7 this year.

In the three-game series opener and Toronto's first outing since the all-star break, Chapman knocked in a run with a two-out double down the left-field line for his third hit in a 16-hit evening for the Blue Jays (51-41).

Arizona reliever Austin Adams was responsible for four runs in the seventh, but Kyle Nelson (4-2) was charged with the loss.

Brandon Belt began the inning with a fielder's choice RBI to score Kevin Kiermaier, who led off the inning with a double to left field.

The first four runs of the inning were charged to reliever Austin Adams (0-2).

Fresh off his Home Run Derby win in Seattle as part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities last Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began the second inning with a smash into the left-centre seats for his 14th-round tripper.

Guerrero enjoyed a two-hit game and scored twice. Chapman made it 2-0, scoring on Kiermaier's sacrifice fly to centre field.

Chapman followed Guerrero's solo shot with a single. He advanced to third on Merrifield's infield hit and Marte's first error on Daulton Varsho's grounder.

The Diamondbacks made it 2-1 in the fourth inning. Marte led off with a double over Kiermaier, advanced to third on Corbin Carroll's groundout to Guerrero and scored on Jose Berrios' wild pitch.

Berrios lasted 5 â…“ innings and yielded a run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and a walk. Reliever Trevor Richards (1-1) replaced Berrios.

Richards gave up a one-out home run to former Toronto catcher Gabriel Moreno, who slammed a solo shot to right-centre for his third.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson pitched 5 â…” innings. He gave up two runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

PURPLE HAZE

Guerrero and the 38,617 at Rogers Centre gave Lourdes Gurriel Jr. a warm reception upon his first plate appearance in the second inning.

Gurriel doffed his cap to show off his wild purple-coloured hair to acknowledge the Blue Jays faithful. Guerrero joined in the applause from his first-base position before Gurriel ripped a fly ball nabbed at the centre-field wall by Kiermaier.

Gurriel and Moreno were traded to Arizona for Varsho last December.

ON DECK

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (7-5) will face Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen (11-3) in the middle game of the three-game set on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.