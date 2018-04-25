

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Wolfpack will face a stiff test in the form of the Warrington Wolves in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Warrington, which has won its last seven rugby league matches in all competitions, currently stands third in the elite Super League with an 8-4-0 record. The Wolfpack, rugby's first transatlantic team, top the second-tier Betfred Championship at 9-1-1.

"I think it's a fantastic draw," Toronto coach Paul Rowley said in an interview. "I think they're a great team and in a rich vein of form ... They've also got a really strong history with the Challenge Cup. It's a cup (competition) that they really enjoy being part of and they've had a lot of success in it.

"And we're so excited about being in the Cup as well. We're going to a good ground, playing a good team, well-coached. They have a fantastic fan base as well, so it's going to be a good game."

The Challenge Cup has been held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915--1919 and 1939--1940. Warrington has lifted the trophy nine times, finishing runner-up on eight other occasions.

Adding to the appeal of the draw is the fact that Toronto's Ashton Sims, Gareth O'Brien and Gary Wheeler all played for Warrington in the past.

The Wolfpack, who have won nine straight in all competitions, were drawn at home but will play at the Wolves' Halliwell Jones Stadium due to ongoing renovations to Toronto's Lamport Stadium.

The game will played the weekend of May 12-13. The draw for the last 16 teams in the competition was held Wednesday in London.

Defending Cup champion Hull FC was drawn away against Championship side Featherstone Rovers. Whitehaven RLFC, the lone third-tier Betfred League 1 side remaining, will travel to France to face Catalans Dragons.

Toronto beat amateur side Kells ARL 56-6 and fellow Championship team Barrow Raiders 16-12 earlier in the knockout competition.

The Wolfpack made it to the fifth round of the Cup competition in 2017, its inaugural season. Toronto lost 29-22 by the Salford Red Devils, who stood third in the Super League at the time.

The rest of the sixth-round draw sees Wigan Warriors at Hull Kingston Rovers, St. Helens at Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils at Leigh Centurions, Leeds Rhinos at Widnes Vikings, and Wakefield Trinity at Huddersfield Giants.

In other Wolfpack news, Sims escaped a two-match ban for a kicking charge in the April 15 game against Dewsbury Rams.

An independent rules tribunal found the Fiji international not guilty. Sims had argued the action was unintentional, saying his view was obscured. The Wolfpack forward and vice-captain also apologized to the Ram player in question, who sent in a statement of support of Sims.

Toronto plays Halifax RLFC (7-3-0) in league play Saturday in London.