

The Associated Press





ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are going to have to play the waiting game to address their needs at either receiver or offensive line the second day of the NFL draft.

The Bills are left with just one pick, 96th overall, on Friday after giving up two second-round and a third-round selection after swinging a pair of trades on Day 1. Buffalo moved up five spots in the order to draft Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7. The Bills then moved up six spots to pick Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16.

Buffalo has openings along the offensive line after centre Eric Wood was diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury in January, and after left guard Richie Incognito's abrupt retirement.

The receiver position lacks established depth behind Kelvin Benjamin. Buffalo could also be in the market for a running back with veteran workhorse LeSean McCoy set to turn 30 this summer.