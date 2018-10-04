Tsitsipas beats De Minaur to reach Tokyo quarters
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Rafael Nadal of Spain during championships men's finals Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto on Sunday, August 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 6:51AM EDT
TOKYO -- Stefanos Tsitsipas won the first ATP main-draw match with fellow rising star Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the Japan Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Both are enjoying breakthrough seasons, having reached two finals each and broken into the top 50.
In this second-round match, the unseeded De Minaur struggled to hold serve, facing 20 break points and saving only 14. Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas battled to land first serves but still won most of them, and feasted on the Australian's service.
Tsitsipas will face third-seeded Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals on Friday. The home favourite has won this tournament twice.
Unseeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany beat Jeremy Chardy of France for the third time in four meetings, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4. Struff's first quarterfinal since May will be against Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
In a late match, No. 2 Kevin Anderson of South Africa was up against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., and No. 8 Richard Gasquet played unseeded Nick Kyrgios.
------