NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic might quickly increase his record total of Grand Slams, because the next major is the one he wins the most.

Djokovic won his 24th Slam singles title Sunday by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final. He moved one ahead of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 in the Open era. Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events.

Next up is the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won 10 of those titles. Djokovic won the first of his three Grand Slam titles this year there by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Both 2023 singles titlists in Melbourne will be atop the tennis rankings on Monday. Djokovic will replace Carlos Alcaraz. Aryna Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam trophy in January and lost to Coco Gauff in the final at Flushing Meadows, will pass Iga Swiatek on the women's side.

WHEN DOES THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN START?

The first Grand Slam tournament of the 2024 season begins Jan. 15. The women's final is Jan. 27. The men's final is Jan. 28.

STATS TO KNOW

390 — Weeks that Djokovic will have been No. 1 in the ATP rankings when they are released Monday.

12 — Consecutive women’s wheelchair major titles for Diede de Groot, giving her three straight calendar-year Grand Slams.

WORDS TO KNOW

“I feel like I have not a bad career and I have 20 titles. You have 24 Grand Slams. Wow.” — Medvedev, to Djokovic during the trophy ceremony.