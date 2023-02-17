

The Canadian Press





The Vancouver Canucks have placed left-winger Tanner Pearson on long-term injured reserve due to a season-ending hand injury.

General manager Patrik Allvin announced the move Friday, a month after the team said the ailment would keep the 30-year-old left-winger off the ice for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

Pearson has had multiple surgeries on his hand after sustaining the injury in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 9.

The six-foot-one, 201-pound forward had five points (one goal, four assists) in 14 appearances for Vancouver this season.

Originally picked 30th overall by L.A. in the 2012 draft, Pearson has split 10 NHL seasons between the Kings, Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canucks (21-30-4) are set to wrap a three-game homestand Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.