

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta.-- A 12-year-old from Vancouver likely will become the youngest golfer to play in the 47-year history of Canada's national women's championship next month.

Michelle Liu earned a berth in the LPGA Tour's CP Women's Open in Aurora, Ont., by finishing as the top Canadian on Friday at the Canadian women's amateur championship at the Red Deer Golf & Country Club.

Liu finished the 72-hole event at 1 over par after a 2-over 74 in the final round. Her total was one shot better than Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que.

Liu didn't confirm her acceptance of the berth immediately after the amateur tournament, but said she wants to play in the LPGA event Aug. 22-25.

Liu tied for 12th overall, 11 strokes back of champion Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego, after making three birdies on her final six holes.

The champion and top Canadian earned exemptions into the CP Women's Open.

LPGA star Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., holds the record as the youngest player to play in the CP Women's Open after she qualified as a 14-year-old in 2012 in Vancouver.

Liu will be 12 years, nine months and six days old when she tees it up in the first round on Aug. 22 at Magna Golf Club. She turns 13 on Nov. 16.

Liu won't be the youngest player to ever play in a national championship on the LPGA Tour.

American Lucy Li qualified for the U.S. Women's Open as an 11-year-old in 2014.

Li, still an amateur, tied for fifth at this year's Canadian amateur championship.

Liu is scheduled to play in the Canadian junior girls championship next week in Lethbridge, Alta.