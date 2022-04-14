Vancouver joins Toronto, Edmonton as 'candidate host city' for 2026 World Cup games
Water is sprayed on the artificial turf before Switzerland and Ecuador play a FIFA Women's World Cup soccer match at B.C. Place stadium in Vancouver, B.C., on June 12, 2015. Vancouver is back in the running to host games when the World Cup comes to Canada in 2026.nullFIFA announced Thursday that Vancouver has joined Edmonton and Toronto as a "candidate host city" after officials made a visit to B.C. Place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 14, 2022 12:55PM EDT
Vancouver is back in the running to host games when the World Cup comes to Canada in 2026.
FIFA announced Thursday that Vancouver has joined Edmonton and Toronto as a "candidate host city" after officials made a visit to B.C. Place.
Canada is co-hosting the tournament with the U.S. and Mexico, and nearly two dozen cities across North America are in the running to host games.
B.C. pulled out of contention back in 2018 with Premier John Horgan citing the unknown costs of hosting the event, but he recently said the province was open to entertaining a bid.
Vancouver hosted nine games during the 2015 Women's World Cup, including the final, which drew more than 50,000 fans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.