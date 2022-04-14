

The Canadian Press





Vancouver is back in the running to host games when the World Cup comes to Canada in 2026.

FIFA announced Thursday that Vancouver has joined Edmonton and Toronto as a "candidate host city" after officials made a visit to B.C. Place.

Canada is co-hosting the tournament with the U.S. and Mexico, and nearly two dozen cities across North America are in the running to host games.

B.C. pulled out of contention back in 2018 with Premier John Horgan citing the unknown costs of hosting the event, but he recently said the province was open to entertaining a bid.

Vancouver hosted nine games during the 2015 Women's World Cup, including the final, which drew more than 50,000 fans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.