

The Associated Press





NASHVILLE -- A person familiar with the situation says Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because Vanderbilt has not commented on its coaching search.

Stackhouse succeeds Bryce Drew, who was fired March 22 after going 40-59 in three seasons. Vanderbilt was 9-23 this season and became the first Southeastern Conference team in 65 years to go winless in league competition.

Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, was considered in NBA coaching searches last year by Toronto, New York, Charlotte and Orlando after his success coaching the Raptors' NBA G League team.

He went 70-30 in two seasons with the Raptors 905, reaching the finals twice and winning a championship. He was the G League's coach of the year for 2016-17.

The Athletic and Stadium first announced Vanderbilt's selection.