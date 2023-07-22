

The Associated Press





PERTH, Australia (AP) — Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and scored the first headed goal of the tournament to spark joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D after its 1-0 win against Haiti earlier in the day.

KEY MOMENTS

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half. With an open goal to aim at, she headed over the bar from inside the area.

Vangsgaard was more clinical when her chance came, with a looping effort from deep in the box that bounced before crossing the line.

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defense. Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

WHY IT MATTERS

Denmark's celebrations underlined just how important the win could be to its hopes of advancing to the round of 16. Haiti pushed England all the way earlier to suggest it could provide a tough test for the other teams in Group D at its first appearance in a World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT

Denmark plays England in Sydney on July 28 and China travels to Adelaide to face Haiti on the same day.