

Shane Lantz, The Associated Press





SEATTLE (AP) — Daulton Varsho drove in the go-ahead with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday.

Varsho’s two-out hit off Mariners' reliever Collin Snider (0-1) drove in automatic runner Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from second and sent the Blue Jays to a series victory over the Mariners, who have now dropped six consecutive series.

Chad Green (2-1) got the win. Génesis Cabrera pitched the 10th for his second save.

Victor Robles got the scoring started with a leadoff solo homer off Blue Jays' starter José Berríos in the third, but Toronto tied it in the fourth when Bo Bichette led off with a ground-rule double against Mariners' starter George Kirby, and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly from Alejandro Kirk.

Mitch Garver put Seattle back ahead in the fifth with a three-run homer, but George Springer tied the game at 4-4 with a three-run blast in the seventh off Mariners' reliever Ryne Stanek.

“It was just a big spot,” Springer said. “I was happy to come through right there. I kind of blacked out a little bit. I know I was excited, and it was one of those things where it was just a big moment for us as a team, and I'm happy to help.”

Springer's homer led to loud cheers from the thousands of Blue Jays fans in attendance in Seattle.

“The support has just been phenomenal every time we come here," manager John Schneider said. “It's a full weekend of baseball. Three close games, kind of similar teams I think too, and it was just awesome that the fans were here to kind of support us. We love coming here.”

Kirby went six innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with eight strikeouts, while José Berrios allowed four earned runs and seven hits over six innings for the Blue Jays, with 10 strikeouts.

“Today I was more aggressive," Berrios said. “I had more energy and power. I feel really, really great and strong and that's why I made a lot of great pitches.”

The Mariners loaded the bases in both the ninth and 10th innings, but were unable to push a run across.

“Our guys competed their tails off, creating all that traffic out there and putting the pressure on them,” manager Scott Servais said. “But you've got to come through. You've got to get the big hit or get the guy in from third, and we weren't able to do that today.”

NOTE

Blue Jays second baseman Leo Jiménez’ second inning single was his first MLB hit.

ALL-STAR

Mariners' RHP Logan Gilbert was named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday for the first time in his MLB career. Gilbert has a 2.91 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings. His 14 quality starts are tied for most in the majors, while his 0.92 WHIP is the best in the AL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez was out of the lineup a day after he exited in the first inning with a quad injury. Rodriguez’ MRI results came back clean, and he was a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game. … RHP Bryan Woo and RHP Gregory Santos both made rehab appearances with High-A Everett on Saturday.

UP NEXT

LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.12 ERA) will pitch on Tuesday when Toronto opens a three-game series in San Francisco, while Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 2.91 ERA) gets the start when the Mariners open a two-game series in San Diego.