

The Canadian Press





Veteran Canada hooker Ray Barkwill, who had hoped to make a second Rugby World Cup appearance this fall at age 39, has announced his retirement due to medical reasons.

Barkwill suffered a brachial plexus injury - a nerve condition - at the Rugby World Cup qualifying tournament last November in France. He has not played since and says doctors have told him it is too dangerous to keep playing rugby.

A native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who now makes his home in Langford, B.C., Barkwill was 32 when he made his test debut against Samoa in Colwyn Bay, Wales, on Nov. 9, 2011.

He leaves with 56 caps, including 44 starts, and five tries to his credit. He played four games at the 2015 World Cup, starting three of them, and has served as Canada captain.

Barkwill, who turns 39 in August, won the inaugural Major League Rugby title last year with the Seattle Seawolves.