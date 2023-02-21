

The Canadian Press





Henoc Muamba will help the Toronto Argonauts defend their Grey Cup title.

The veteran Canadian linebacker re-signed with the CFL club on Monday. Muamba, 33, became a free agent on Feb. 14.

The six-foot, 230-pound linebacker capped the 2022 season in impressive fashion, being named the top Canadian and MVP of Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He became just the second player to record the historic double, joining Argos running back Andrew Harris (2019 with Winnipeg).

Muamba, entering his 11th CFL season and third with Toronto, had 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 17 regular-season games in 2022. He was named the league's top Canadian in 2017 while with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Muamba was the first player taken in the 2011 CFL draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was a league all-star two years later.

Muamba has appeared in 135 career CFL regular-season games, registering 592 tackles, 78 special-teams tackles, 17 sacks, eight interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and one TD.

Toronto also re-signed American receiver Markeith Ambles, who had 72 catches for 737 yards and five TDs last season, his first with the club. Ambles spent the previous three seasons with Calgary (2018-19, 2021), winning a Grey Cup title in his first year with the Stampeders.

The Argos also signed American receivers Tanner Gentry and B.J. Byrd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.