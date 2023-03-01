

The Canadian Press





Dontrelle Inman is back with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 34-year-old signed with the CFL club after seven seasons in the NFL with Washington, the L.A. Chargers (twice), Indianapolis (twice) and Chicago. Inman was with Toronto in 2012-13, helping the Argos win a Grey Cup in his first season with the team.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound Inman had 50 receptions for 803 yards and five TDs in 2012 before adding 50 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns the following year. He was released after the 2013 season to pursue NFL opportunities.

Inman has appeared in 75 NFL regular-season games, recording 188 catches for 2,445 yards and 13 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.