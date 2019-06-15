

The Canadian Press





The victorious Toronto Raptors are staying in Las Vegas for one more day and are now expected to return to Toronto on Sunday.

A spokesperson with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says the team was originally scheduled to arrive at Pearson on Saturday at 9 p.m.

But on Saturday afternoon, the team decided to have one more day of fun in Las Vegas and will return to the city on Sunday.

The team became the first franchise outside the U.S. to win the NBA Championship title by beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

The Raptors won the series four games to two.

They were expected to spend Friday night partying in Las Vegas before flying home Saturday.

A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday. The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air, double-decker buses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy beside them.

The parade will start at Exhibition Place and travel east on Lakeshore Avenue before heading north on York Street and then University Avenue. The procession will then briefly travel east on Queen Street and end at Nathan Phillips Square outside Toronto's city hall.

Roads will begin closing along the route around 9 a.m. and re-open after 3 p.m.

Much of Canada was swept up in the team's exhilarating playoff run, with fans celebrating long into the night after the big win, which also marked the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.

-- With files from CP24