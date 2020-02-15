

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press





Jack Eichel snapped his stick over the crossbar in frustration after an empty-net goal sealed a Buffalo Sabres loss, splintering it across the ice. He and other NHL players might want to think twice about sacrificing their sticks in a situation like that for now.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in China is affecting the production of hockey sticks used by the world's top players, raising concerns about a potential shortage. Two major manufacturers, Bauer and CCM, have factories in China that have closed.

Players are beginning to make preparations in case stick supplies dry up.

"We'll see how long it lasts," Eichel said. "Hopefully not too long. Obviously, I go through sticks pretty quickly."

Eichel estimates he goes through 100 sticks a season, and he's not alone. Dallas Stars centre Tyler Seguin changes sticks each game and was worried enough about running out that he stopped at his mom's house outside Toronto before a game against the Maple Leafs to pick up two more, just in case.

"That's all that was left in the garage," Seguin said. "I'll just manage."