

The Associated Press





Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup for Monday afternoon's Canada Day game against the Houston Astros because of pain in his right hand.

About an hour after Guerrero was scratched, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was also removed from the lineup because of a sore left knee.

Spencer Horwitz replaced Guerrero at first base and Ernie Clement was added to the lineup at third base.

Davis Schneider moved from left field to second base to replace Kiner-Falefa. Daulton Varsho moved from center field to left and Kevin Kiermaier started in centre.

Guerrero was hit on the fingers of his hand by a 96 m.p.h. (about 155 km/h) fastball from Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Sunday's loss to New York.

Guerrero grounded out in the sixth and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the eighth.

A three-time All-Star and the 2021 MLB home run champion, Guerrero is batting .297 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 83 games. He has six homers in his past nine games.

Guerrero went 0 for 2 Sunday, ending a six-game, team-record streak of multi-RBI games.