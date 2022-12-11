

Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press





ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win.

The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021.

Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony came off the bench with major contributions for the Magic. Bamba had 18 points and nine rebounds while Anthony, playing 29 minutes while starting point guard Markelle Fultz sat in foul trouble, finished with 14 points and six assists.

Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points. Fred Van Vleet added 20 and Pascal Siakam 19.

The Magic went more than 4 1/2 minutes without scoring in the first quarter and didn't make a 3-point shot until Terrence Ross hit at 6:19 of the second quarter. Bamba followed quickly with two more on a 10-0 run that gave Orlando with a 41-29 lead.

The Magic led by 14 midway through the third quarter when a flagrant foul on Fultz - his fifth personal foul - helped the Raptors score four quick points. Trent scored eight straight Toronto points and the Raptors cut their deficit to four before the end of the period.

But they got no closer, and when Wagner made three straight 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter, Orlando led 95-79.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Forward O.G. Anunoby missed his first game of the season after straining his left hip early in Friday night's game.

The Raptors lost two replay challenges in a span of 13 seconds in the second quarter.

Magic: After missing their first seven 3-points attempts, the Magic shot 13 for 24.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play at home against Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Magic: Play at home against Atlanta on Wednesday night.