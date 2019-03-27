Warriors suspend Jordan Bell one game for conduct detrimental to team
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell yells during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament between Wisconsin and Oregon Friday, March 22, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 3:37PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors have suspended forward Jordan Bell for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.
The Warriors said Wednesday that Bell would miss that night's game at Memphis. The team did not disclose a specific reason for the suspension.
Bell is averaging 3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 61 contests this season. He plays 11.4 minutes per game.