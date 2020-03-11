Warriors to play game without fans due to concerns over novel coronavirus
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:38PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors' home NBA game Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets will be played without fans due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
