

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje captured the ice dance title at the Canadian figure skating championships on Saturday.

The duo from Waterloo, Ont., scored 213.78 points, which topped the previous Canadian championship best of 209.82 set by Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir last year. But the International Skating Union has changed the scoring this season, to allow for higher grades of execution.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier had the best free dance score of the night for their performance to “Vincent,” but it wasn't enough to pass Weaver and Poje. They finished second with 212.31 points.

Earlier in the day, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won gold in pairs, while Alaine Chartrand won the women's singles title.

Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., led wire to wire to win with 202.75 points.

Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud claimed silver with 189.87, while Camille Ruest and Drew Wolfe took the bronze (163.28).

Moore-Towers and former partner Dylan Moscovitch won the national title in 2011, but the event had been dominated by two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford ever since.

Duhamel and Radford retired after capturing gold in the team event and bronze in the pairs at the Pyeongchang Olympics.