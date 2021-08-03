

The Canadian Press





TOKYO - What Canada Did early Wednesday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games (distances in metres):

ATHLETICS

Women's heptathlon - Georgia Ellenwood, Langley, B.C., ran 13.47 in the 100 hurdles.

Men's decathlon - Damian Warner, London, Ont., posted the fastest time in the 100 (10.12) and set an Olympic decathlon record of 8.24 metres in the long jump; Pierce LePage, Whitby, Ont., finished the 100 in 10.43, and 7.65 in the long jump. After the first two events, Warner leads the field with 2,189 points and LePage is third (1,964).

CANOE/KAYAK (SPRINT)

Women's C1 200 - Katie Vincent, Mississauga, Ont. (46.391) and Laurence Vincent Lapointe, Trois-Rivieres, Que. (45.408) both won their qualifying heat to earn a berth in the semifinals.

Women's K1 1,000 - Michelle Russell, Fall River, N.S., was fourth in her qualifier (1.51.081) and will move on to the quarterfinals.

Men's K1 200 - Mark de Jonge, Halifax (36.110) and Nicholas Matveev, Toronto (36.190), both finished fourth in their opening heats and will need to go through the quarterfinal round to advance.

SWIMMING (OPEN WATER)