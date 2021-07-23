

The Canadian Press





TOKYO -- What Canada Did on Friday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games:

ARCHERY

Women -- Stephanie Barrett, Mississauga, Ont., was 46th in the ranking session with a score of 630.

ROWING

Women's single sculls -- Carling Zeeman of Cambridge, Ont., advances after finishing second in her qualifying heat (7:40.72).

Women's double sculls -- Jessica Sevick, Strathmore, Alta., and Gabrielle Smith, Unionville, Ont., placed second in their qualifying heat (6:57:69) to advance to the semifinal races.

Men's single sculls -- Trevor Jones, Lakefield, Ont., won his qualifier (7:04.12) to advance.

OPENING CEREMONY

Miranda Ayim, London, Ont. (basketball), and Nathan Hirayama, Richmond, B.C. (rugby sevens), led 30 members of Team Canada into the stadium (due to protocols, athletes will not arrive at the Games until five days before their event, so the full contingent of 370 was unavailable for the ceremony).