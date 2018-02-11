What Canada Did Sunday in Pyeongchang
Justine Dufour-Lapointe, of Montreal, celebrates after competing to her silver medal finish in the freestyle skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday, February 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 4:21PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - What Canada Did on Sunday at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games:
BIATHLON
Men's 10 kilometre sprint - Nathan Smith, Calgary, finished 44th in a time of 25 minutes, 22.3 seconds with one missed target; Scott Gow, Calgary, placed 61st (25:52.8, 4); Christian Gow, Calgary, 62nd (25:53.5, 3); and Brendan Green of Hay River, NWT, 82nd (26:48.0, 3).
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Men's skiathlon (15 km classic and 15 km freestyle) - Alex Harvey of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., placed eighth overall (1:16:53.4); Devon Kershaw, Sudbury, Ont., 36th (1:19:55.3); Graeme Killick, Fort McMurray, Alta., 45th (1:21:39.6); and Knute Johnsgaard, Whitehorse, 62nd (one lap behind leaders).
CURLING
Mixed doubles - Kaitlyn Lawes, Winnipeg, and John Morris of Canmore, Alta., completed the round robin with a 7-3 win over South Korea to finish first overall (6-1). They will play Norway, the only team to defeat them, in the semifinals.
FIGURE SKATING
Team Event - Tessa Virtue of London Ont., and Scott Moir, Ilderton, Ont., had the top score in the ice dance short program (80.51 points); Kaetlyn Osmond, Marystown, N.L., was third in the ladies' short (71.38); and Meagan Duhamel, Lively, Ont., and Eric Radford, Balmertown, Ont., placed first in the pairs' free skate (148.51). Canada is currently ranked first overall with 45 points.
HOCKEY
Women - Rebecca Johnston, Sudbury, Ont., and Melodie Daoust of Valleyfield, Que., each scored twice as Canada opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Russia.
FREESTYLE SKIING
Women's moguls - Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Montreal, won the silver medal with a score of 78.56; Andi Naude, Penticton, B.C., placed sixth overall after falling in the final; Audrey Robichaud, Quebec City, finished ninth (74.89) and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, Montreal, placed 17th (70.98) - neither advanced to the final.
LUGE
Men's singles - Sam Edney, Calgary, placed sixth overall - the highest-ever result for a Canadian - with a combined time of 2:23.376 for three runs; Reid Watts, Whistler, B.C., finished 12th (2:23.642); and Mitchel Malyk, Calgary, 16th (2:24.77).
SNOWBOARDING
Men's slopestyle - Maxence Parrot, Bromont, Que., won the silver medal with a score of 86.00 points; Mark McMorris, Regina, earned the bronze (85.20); Tyler Nicholson, North Bay, Ont., placed seventh (76.41); and Sebastien Toutant, L'Assomption, Que., was 11th (61.08).
SPEED SKATING (LONG TRACK)
Men's 5,000 - Ted-Jan Blomen, Calgary, won the silver medal (6:11.616).