

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - What Canada Did on Sunday at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games:

BIATHLON

Men's 10 kilometre sprint - Nathan Smith, Calgary, finished 44th in a time of 25 minutes, 22.3 seconds with one missed target; Scott Gow, Calgary, placed 61st (25:52.8, 4); Christian Gow, Calgary, 62nd (25:53.5, 3); and Brendan Green of Hay River, NWT, 82nd (26:48.0, 3).

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men's skiathlon (15 km classic and 15 km freestyle) - Alex Harvey of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., placed eighth overall (1:16:53.4); Devon Kershaw, Sudbury, Ont., 36th (1:19:55.3); Graeme Killick, Fort McMurray, Alta., 45th (1:21:39.6); and Knute Johnsgaard, Whitehorse, 62nd (one lap behind leaders).

CURLING

Mixed doubles - Kaitlyn Lawes, Winnipeg, and John Morris of Canmore, Alta., completed the round robin with a 7-3 win over South Korea to finish first overall (6-1). They will play Norway, the only team to defeat them, in the semifinals.

FIGURE SKATING

Team Event - Tessa Virtue of London Ont., and Scott Moir, Ilderton, Ont., had the top score in the ice dance short program (80.51 points); Kaetlyn Osmond, Marystown, N.L., was third in the ladies' short (71.38); and Meagan Duhamel, Lively, Ont., and Eric Radford, Balmertown, Ont., placed first in the pairs' free skate (148.51). Canada is currently ranked first overall with 45 points.

HOCKEY

Women - Rebecca Johnston, Sudbury, Ont., and Melodie Daoust of Valleyfield, Que., each scored twice as Canada opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Russia.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's moguls - Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Montreal, won the silver medal with a score of 78.56; Andi Naude, Penticton, B.C., placed sixth overall after falling in the final; Audrey Robichaud, Quebec City, finished ninth (74.89) and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, Montreal, placed 17th (70.98) - neither advanced to the final.

LUGE

Men's singles - Sam Edney, Calgary, placed sixth overall - the highest-ever result for a Canadian - with a combined time of 2:23.376 for three runs; Reid Watts, Whistler, B.C., finished 12th (2:23.642); and Mitchel Malyk, Calgary, 16th (2:24.77).

SNOWBOARDING

Men's slopestyle - Maxence Parrot, Bromont, Que., won the silver medal with a score of 86.00 points; Mark McMorris, Regina, earned the bronze (85.20); Tyler Nicholson, North Bay, Ont., placed seventh (76.41); and Sebastien Toutant, L'Assomption, Que., was 11th (61.08).

SPEED SKATING (LONG TRACK)

Men's 5,000 - Ted-Jan Blomen, Calgary, won the silver medal (6:11.616).