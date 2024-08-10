

The Associated Press





PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics are coming to a close on Sunday.

U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles made a triumphant return, taking her Olympic gold tally to seven. French swimmer Léon Marchand won five medals — four of them gold — fulfilling comparisons to Michael Phelps. Armand “Mondo” Duplantis won another gold medal, but the real show for the 80,000 at the Stade de France — which will be the site of Sunday's closing ceremony — was when he broke the world record for the ninth time.

Sha'Carri Richardson rallied in the anchor leg to lead the U.S. to a win in the 4x100 meter relay and claim her first Olympic gold medal.

Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeriawon a gold medal after being in the spotlight because of misconceptions about her gender, and breaking made its Olympic debut with Japan's b-girl Ami taking the gold.

Organizers of the Paris Games have, for the most part, successfully showcased the beauty of the French capital. Beach volleyball has taken place next to the Eiffel Tower. Holding events in the polluted Seine River, however, has proven more difficult.

Who is winning the 2024 Olympics?

The United States leads the medal standings overall, with China next in line. Australia, Japan, Britain and France are vying for the third spot. Here is Saturday's Olympic schedule of events, as well as the overall list of medal winners.

What’s the last event of the 2024 Olympics?

The women's basketball gold medal game between the United States and France is the last event before the closing ceremony. It's scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. CEST (9:30 a.m. EDT) at Bercy Arena.

When is the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CEST (3 p.m. EDT) on Sunday at Stade de France just north of Paris. It's expected to last until 11:15 p.m. CEST (5:15 p.m. EDT).

What will happen during the closing ceremony?

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. H.E.R., the five-time Grammy winner, is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

It’s a more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, but don’t expect it to be dull. It features the same artistic director — Thomas Jolly. Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.” There will be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. … Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”

How can I watch the closing ceremony?

It will air on NBC and Peacock.