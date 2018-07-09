

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Wimbledon is set for its annual "Manic Monday" as the fourth round gets underway at the All England Club.

All remaining men's and women's singles title challengers are in action, with a Centre Court lineup that includes Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.

Federer is taking on 22nd-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino before Williams faces Evgeniya Rodina in a matchup of the only two mothers remaining in the tournament. Nadal then plays Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

On No. 1 Court, three-time champion Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, the highest-seeded woman remaining at No. 7, plays Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.