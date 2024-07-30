

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





NICE, France -- Off-field developments have mostly overshadowed the on-field play of the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games.

Despite a Canada Soccer spying scandal that has taken many twists and turns over the last week, the players have persevered in their pursuit of a successful Olympic title defence.

"This is absolutely crazy," said Canada forward Gabrielle Carle. "I don't know of a team that has been put in this situation before and come out on top like we have."

Canada has earned a pair of 2-1 victories but remains without a point in the standings due to a six-point deduction from FIFA.

It was part of a list of Canada Soccer sanctions after a coaching assistant used a drone to record an opposing team at practice. There's no suggestion the players were involved.

A turbulent week of group play will be capped Wednesday night at Stade de Nice against Colombia in a 'win and you're in' game for Canada. The players are expected to learn earlier in the day whether a Canadian appeal on the point deduction ruling was a success.

"We can't control it, we can only control getting the win," said Canadian defender Ashley Lawrence. "That is our motivating factor. We want to go into the game 100 per cent to blow it out of the water and win."

Eighth-ranked Canada is riding high after a second straight comeback victory. Vanessa Gilles provided the dramatics on Sunday by scoring in the 12th minute of injury time against second-ranked France in Saint-Etienne.

Coming on the heels of the FIFA ruling, which included one-year suspensions for head coach Bev Priestman and two assistants, many players called it the most emotional match they've ever played.

"I think you saw in the first two games how this team reacts to circumstances," said acting head coach Andy Spence. "That gives me great confidence and the players confidence that whatever comes their way, they're prepared to just plow forward."

No. 22 Colombia opened with a 3-2 loss to France before topping New Zealand 2-0. Canada opened with a 2-1 win over the 28th-ranked Football Ferns.

France and New Zealand play Wednesday night in Lyon.

"Spirits are good right now," said Carle. "Winning like that against France, it really brings something to us. We feel inspired."

Colombia and France lead the standings in the four-team Group A with three points apiece.

Canada has the best goal differential of the four countries in the group. New Zealand is also without a point.

Eight of the 12 teams in the field will advance. The top two teams in each group will qualify along with the two best third-ranked squads.

Defender Jayde Riviere was back training with the Canadian team on a sweltering afternoon at Parc des Sports des Iscles. She missed the first two games due to an ankle injury.

The practice session was shortened due to the excessive heat.

Canada has a 2-0 edge in all-time head-to-head matchups with Colombia. The last win was a 1-0 decision in July 2012.

Spence said the Canadians -- who are aiming for a fourth straight Olympic podium appearance -- have remained calm in recent days despite the ongoing news developments.

He added the team has shown it's quite comfortable in must-win situations.

"If you've been there before and you've lived those moments, I think that gives you a little bit of confidence," Spence said. "It's not a new experience."

The quarterfinals begin Saturday. Knockout play will continue through the final on Aug. 10 in Paris.

"We always seem to kick through the ceiling," Buchanan said. "I think the sky is the limit for us."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.