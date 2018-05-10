

The Canadian Press





NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the Western Conference final.

Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist as the Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday in Game 7 of their second-round matchup.

Winnipeg will face the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated the San Jose Sharks in six games in Round 2.

The Jets host the expansion Golden Knights on Saturday in Game 1.

More coming.