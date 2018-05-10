Winnipeg Jets head to Western Conference final after Game 7 win
Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal by Paul Stastny (25) against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:48PM EDT
NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the Western Conference final.
Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist as the Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday in Game 7 of their second-round matchup.
Winnipeg will face the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated the San Jose Sharks in six games in Round 2.
The Jets host the expansion Golden Knights on Saturday in Game 1.
