Winnipeg named CFL hub city for potential 2020 season
Investors Group Field is shown during opening kickoff for the CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg on June 27, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:16PM EDT
Winnipeg will be the hub city for the CFL's shortened 2020 season if the league and its players can agree on a deal.
The CFL chose Winnipeg over bids from Calgary and Regina.
