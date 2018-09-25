Wozniacki, Kerber, Kvitova reach Wuhan third round
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6:51AM EDT
WUHAN, China -- No. 2-ranked Caroline Wozniacki reached the third round of a tournament for the first time since June at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.
Wozniacki defeated Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-1, making just nine unforced errors to Peterson's 36.
Wozniacki made early exits in her last five tournaments, including three first-round losses. She last reached the third round at the pre-Wimbledon warmup in Eastbourne, where she won.
She next faces Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig from Puerto Rico, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2.
Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Madison Keys 6-0, 4-1 after the American retired due to a left knee injury. In the round of 16, Kerber lined up Ashleigh Barty, last year's finalist.
Two-time Wuhan Open winner Petra Kvitova cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.
Defending champion Caroline Garcia opened against qualifier Katerina Siniakova in the night session, followed by a match between top-ranked Simona Halep and 2016 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.