

The Associated Press





PARIS -- Caroline Wozniacki's bid for a second straight Grand Slam title is over.

The second-seeded Dane lost to Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-3 Monday in the fourth round of the French Open.

Kasatkina broke for a 5-3 lead and then served out the match, which started Sunday but was suspended by darkness.

"It's something like dream come true to play on this court, it was my dream since childhood," said the 21-year-old Russian, who is seeded 14th. "First time I took a racket in my hand I played like this. It's just the way of my mind."

It was Kasatkina's third straight win over Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open for her first major but has never been beyond the quarterfinals at the French Open.

Kasatkina has reached the quarterfinals for the first time at any major, and she will next play U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Top-seeded Simona Halep remains on course for her elusive first major after beating 16th-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1.

Halep lost this year's Australian Open final to Wozniacki. She also lost in last year's French Open final and in the 2014 final at Roland Garros. The 26-year-old Romanian will next face either two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or Caroline Garcia.

Later Monday, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will face five-time major winner Maria Sharapova.

The two players are coming back from time away -- Williams after having a baby daughter; Sharapova after a doping ban. It will be their 22nd head-to-head meeting. Williams has won 19 so far, including the past 18.

Their encounter follows 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal's fourth-round match against Maximilian Marterer, a 22-year-old German ranked 70th.