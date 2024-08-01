

The Canadian Press





Canada is poised to break its decades-long drought in Olympic boxing medals as Wyatt Sanford advances to the semifinals of the men's 63.5-kilogram category in Paris.

Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., defeated Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev in the quarterfinals on Thursday at North Paris Arena.

There are two bronze medals in boxing, meaning those who make it to Sunday's semifinals are guaranteed a spot on the podium.

The top-seeded Canadian started strong in his Olympic debut with a dominant victory over Bulgaria's Radoslav Rosenov in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Sanford took home the gold last year at the last Pan American Games in Santiago.

Canada has not won an Olympic boxing medal since David Defiagbon's heavyweight silver in Atlanta in 1996, and has not won the gold in boxing since the Seoul Games in 1988.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.