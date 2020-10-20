Stabbing in North York leaves leave man in serious condition
Police are on scene at a stabbing in North York that left a man with serious injuries. (CP24/Adam Frisk)
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8:00PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8:07PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition after a stabbing in North York, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred in the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road at approximately 7:28 p.m.
Police said in a tweet published Tuesday evening that the man was located on a TTC bus in the area, but clarified that the incident did not take place on the vehicle.
Toronto Paramedic Services are on scene and say the man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries, but could not say if they were life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released by police.
This is a developing story. More to come.