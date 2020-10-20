TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition after a stabbing in North York, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred in the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road at approximately 7:28 p.m.

Police said in a tweet published Tuesday evening that the man was located on a TTC bus in the area, but clarified that the incident did not take place on the vehicle.

Toronto Paramedic Services are on scene and say the man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries, but could not say if they were life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.