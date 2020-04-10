

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





A facility that supports adults with developmental and physical disabilities in Markham said that critically important staff walked off the job Thursday night following a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19.

“We actually reached a bit of a boiling point last evening because we have had our workforce slowly trickling away over the last few weeks for a number of reasons,” Participation House Executive Director Shelley Brillinger told CTV News Toronto on Friday.

“As of last evening, once the confirmation returned with the COVID-19 positive results, we had a number of staff walk off the job from all departments.”

Brillinger said that the outbreak includes 10 residents and two staff members, adding that a number of additional test results for both groups are pending.

This is a developing story. More to come.