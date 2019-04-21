

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man in Scarborough last summer.

The victim was riding a motorcycle westbound on Brimorton Drive on the night of Aug. 10, 2018 when he was hit by a Dodge Challenger that was headed northbound on Bellamy Road.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene following the crash while the driver of the Dodge Challenger fled on foot.

About a week later police issued a Canada-wide warrant for then 29-year-old Marc Lurin in connection with the hit-and-run but months went by without an arrest in the case.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police confirmed that Lurin was taken into custody yesterday.

He is facing four charges in connection with the hit-and-run, including criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and being unlawfully at large.

He is also facing eight additional charges, including extortion, fraud over, theft over, two counts of assault and criminal breach of trust.