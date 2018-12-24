

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Police have laid 13 charges against a suspect arrested in connection with a series of sex assaults near York University.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Friday, hours after authorities made an appeal for information on a man who they said was attacking women from behind.

Police said they believed the same person was connected to five sex assaults and one assault, which are alleged to have occurred between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20.

In one incident, a woman was knocked to the ground unconscious and dragged to a secluded area before being sexually assaulted. Another woman allegedly had a knife held to her throat.

In a news release issued Monday, police identified the suspect as Inzaghi Regis. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of robbery, two counts of choking, two counts of threatening death, and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Regis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.