

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly resisting arrest and leading police, who were responding to a report of fraud in progress, on a foot chase through the woods in Ajax.

According to a news release issued Monday, officers were called to a fraud in progress at a Bank of Nova Scotia branch on Ravenscroft Road around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Police said that a male suspect had tried to access funds by impersonating an account holder.

A suspect vehicle was located near Ravenscroft and Taunton roads and pulled over by a responding officer a short distance away.

“While conversing with the officer outside of the vehicle, the passenger became evasive, swatted the officer’s hand away and then tried to evade the officer by running around the vehicle and then running out into live traffic,” police said in the news release.

“At one point, the male returned to the suspect vehicle and opened a car door, attempting to strike the pursuing officer.”

The male suspect then ran into a wooded area nearby, police said.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove away during the foot pursuit.

Officers located the suspect using a thermal helicopter camera in less than an hour. A K-9 team was sent into the woods to pursue the suspect.

Video footage captured by the helicopter camera shows the suspect moving through the wooded area. As the K-9 team approaches, the suspect is seen lying down on the ground.

Mouhammad Mounkaila of Laval, Quebec, has been charged with personation to gain advantage and assault of a police officer.

He was later released on a promise to appear.

None of the charges has been proven in court.