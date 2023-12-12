Two suspects wearing police vests involved in an attempted carjacking and resulting collision in Etobicoke on Monday night are being sought by police.

Officers said an attempted carjacking took place at Dundas Street West and Glenlake Avenue followed by a crash at Dundas Street West and Shaver Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

Video of the scene obtained by CTV News Toronto showed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed into an electrical pole.

Officers said the suspects were wearing police vests – one of them bullet proof. There are reports the suspects had a gun.

The two suspects were driving a white Chrysler 300 and black Ford F-150 pickup truck, police say.

COLLISION:

Dundas St W & Glenlake Ave

5:10pm

- two vehicle collision

- second vehicle, black pick up truck fled the scene

- reports that the suspect had a gun

- no injuries

- susp is m/b, 5'6, small build wearing police vest

- anyone with info, call 9-1-1#GO2849062

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2023

One of the suspects is described as having a medium build, wearing a beige tracksuit while the other is described as stocky with light jeans, according to police.

Police said there were no injuries reported. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.